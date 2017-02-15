‘Always remind the elderly that they are valued’

The elderly need to be reminded regularly they are valued members of society, especially when they move to residential homes, according to Caritas HelpAge director Anne Rose Toledo.

Speaking during an event organised by the agency at the Holy Family Home in Naxxar to mark Valentine’s Day, Ms Toledo said it was crucial that the elderly felt loved and valued, even when they resided in a residential home.

“Generally, when the elderly move to a residential home, they tend to sit at the receiving end and not be active citizens within society. When a person is active, it’s like they are reborn, and that is why it’s important to organise such events and make sure the elderly are involved,” she said.

During the event, the residents were given balloons and party food as they danced to music with their carers and nurses. Some even took hold of the microphone and serenaded their friends.

The home houses about 80 residents, most of whom turned up in the common area for the activity.

Caritas HelpAge promotes a better quality of life for elderly people through various programmes and services. The charity operates with the help of about 170 volunteers.

They are well cared for, but that doesn’t mean they don’t experience sadness or loneliness

“This is the first time we are organising such an event on Valentine’s Day, but we want others to follow in our footsteps and hold such activities on a regular basis,” Ms Toledo said.

While on days like yesterday, many people rush to mark the occasion by purchasing flowers or chocolates, most forget that it is love being celebrated and that love can be expressed in different ways, she continued.

“Those in a home are very well cared for, but that doesn’t mean these residents do not experience loneliness or sadness. That’s why it is important not to cut off the elderly from society. If someone has some free time, why not pop by and visit those in a home? We forget the importance of spending quality time with each other sometimes,” Ms Toledo noted.

Such events also go down well with staff members, she said, adding that when residents felt loved and looked after, the carers’ jobs were made easier.

Secrets for lasting love

Those moving to residential homes should not feel abandoned by their loved ones but rather seize the opportunity to socialise with others, Joseph and Carmen Agius Delicata advise.

Joseph and Carmen Agius Delicata

The Agius Delicatas, who have been married for 61 years and moved to the Naxxar residence over a year ago, are both active at the home, with Mrs Agius Delicata regularly helping out with Masses there.

“She speaks to everyone and has made plenty of friends. We have children and grandchildren who visit us regularly, but we’re happier here, as we’re never alone,” said Mr Agius Delicata, 90.

On the secret to their successful marriage, Mrs Agius Delicata, 85, said patience and mutual respect were key to any successful relationship. Trust and support were crucial too, her husband interjected.

“She needed to go to the dentist this morning, and of course, I went along with her. We have always taken the time to do these things together, and that hasn’t changed while here,” he said.

The couple encouraged other elderly people moving to residential homes not to fear the change but instead make the most of the opportunity to interact with others and remain active.