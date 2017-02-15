Referring to Fr Hermann Duncan’s feature ‘The Pauline cult on our islands’ (February 9), I would like to add the following.

Besides the two parishes mentioned, there is in Attard an old chapel (above) dedicated to the arrival of St Paul in Malta. It is situated close to the main road leading to Mdina in an area known as Taħt ir-Raħal. In the past, in that same place used to be another church dedicated to the Assumption of Our Lady, which, in 1575, was the first parish of Attard.

In 1613, Tumas Dingli built the present parish church. The old church of the Assumption was eventually abandoned and was pulled down in 1728. The chapel of St Paul was built there and was completed in 1729. It has a baroque style. During World War II it was used as a centre for refugees from Cottonera.

The altarpiece depicts St Paul, St Publius and St Vincent de Paul. It was painted by Arrigo Ornau, commonly known as Enrico Rignaud. A few years ago, the chapel was restored and opened again for church services.

Fr Duncan missed to give more details about the church dedicated to St Paul’s in Cospicua. Historian Charles Galea Scannura had written that St Paul left the island from there.

Besides the cult of St Paul’s Shipwreck in Malta, at San Paolo Maggiore, in Bologna, there is a painting showing the arrival of St Paul in Malta.

At Caltanisetta cathedral, too, a painting depicts the miracle of the viper that bit St Paul in Malta. The painting is by Belgian artist Borremans.