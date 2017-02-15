Di Maria inspires PSG to 4-0 rout of Barcelona

Angel Di Maria puts Paris St Germain ahead against Barcelona last night.

Paris St Germain’s Angel Di Maria was at his vintage best as he scored twice on his birthday in a 4-0 demolition of a ragged Barcelona side in their Champions League last-16 first leg last night.

The Argentina winger, 29, scored in each half with PSG’s Germany midfielder Julian Draxler and Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani also finding the net as the French champions tore apart a disorganised Barca side who have it all to do in the return.

PSG, eliminated by the Catalans in the Champions League quarter-finals in 2013 and 2015, were the more aggressive side at the Parc des Princes and have put themselves in a commanding position ahead of the March 8 second leg at the Nou Camp.

Five-times European champions Barca, with their trident of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar subdued, have not exited in the last 16 since going out to Liverpool in the 2006/07 season and the score equalled their worst Champions league loss.

The only concern for Paris SG coach Unai Emery was the loss of the impressive Marco Verratti to a leg injury in the second half after the Italy international had put on a world class display with fellow midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

PSG were dangerous on the break and came close to scoring in the 11th minute when captain Blaise Matuidi’s rasping shot was brilliantly parried by goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen after a perfect through ball from Rabiot.

The home side were rewarded seven minutes later when Di Maria whipped a free-kick over the Barca wall into the net.

Barcelona continued to play their patient possession game but failed to threaten and their complacency was punished again five minutes before the break.

Messi lost the ball in midfield and Verratti slid a perfectly weighted ball to the right for Draxler, who fired a low shot into the far bottom corner of the net.

PSG started the second half strongly and went further ahead in the 55th minute when Di Maria danced around Andres Iniesta before curling a 25-metre shot past Ter Stegen.

Verratti limped off the pitch in some discomfort after 71 minutes.

That failed to stop PSG from continuing to push forward, though, and a minute later Cavani, who was celebrating his 30th birthday, rifled a low shot past Ter Stegen for his seventh goal in seven games in the competition this season.

The hosts also defended perfectly, with centre back Presnel Kimpembe deputising superbly on his Champions League debut for injured captain Thiago Silva as PSG claimed a deserved victory.

Barca had a chance to get an away goal seven minutes from time but Samuel Umtiti’s header hit Kevin Trapp’s right-hand post and Luis Enrique’s side now have a mountain to climb.

Mitroglou winner

Benfica beat a misfiring Borussia Dortmund 1-0 thanks to forward Kostas Mitroglou’s 13th goal in his last 13 games.

Greece international Mitro-glou flicked the ball into the net to open the scoring in the 48th minute as Benfica, who have now not conceded a goal at home for 383 minutes, prevented the competition’s best attack from scoring.

Dortmund, who had netted a record 21 times in the group stage, missed a second-half penalty through Pierre-Emerick Auba-meyang, who also squandered several other scoring chances on a night to forget for the Gabon striker.

Champions League – Last 16

Played yesterday

Benfica (Portugal) vs Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 1-0

Paris St Germain (France) vs Barcelona (Spain) 4-0

Second legs: March 8.

Today (Second leg: March 7)

Real Madrid (Spain) vs Napoli (Italy)

Bayern Munich (Germany) vs Arsenal (England)

February 21 and March 15

Manchester City (England) vs Monaco (France)

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs Atletico Madrid (Spain)

February 22 and March 14

Porto (Portugal) vs Juventus (Italy)

Sevilla (Spain) vs Leicester City (England)

Quarter-final draw: March 17, in Nyon, Switzerland.