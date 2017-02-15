Vella upbeat ahead of UEFA U-16 tournament

Malta will face Armenia, Andorra and Gibraltar in the UEFA European Boys Youth Under-16 Development Mini-Tournament which gets underway today with the first two games at the Centenary Stadium.

Silvio Vella, the Malta U-17 coach, has called a squad of 22 players for the four-team tournament which wraps up on Sunday when the final two matches are played simultaneously at the Centenary Stadium and Luxol Stadium.

“This is the first international experience for this squad,” Vella said.

“Every player will get his chance, also as the tournament regulations state that every member of the squad must get at least 80 minutes of playing time.

“This is why this is called a Development Tournament. I’m sure that it will be a very useful test ahead of our participation in the UEFA Under 17 qualifying round in October.”

Playing today: (Centenary Stadium) 14.45 Malta vs Armenia; 17.15 Andorra vs Gibraltar.