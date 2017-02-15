Sporting briefs

Lukaku: Everton striker Romelu Lukaku is to visit a doctor in Belgium this week for treatment on a calf problem, but is expected to be fit for the club’s next Premier League match on February 25 against Sunderland. The club said that the 23-year-old Belgian did not travel with his team-mates to their training camp in Dubai, but insisted the issue was “not serious”.

Bale: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said yesterday he would not risk Gareth Bale in today’s Champions League Last 16 match against in-form Napoli, as he seeks to ease the Wales international back into action following a lengthy lay-off. “He’s had almost three months out, we have to take things very slowly with him,” Zidane told reporters.

McInnes: Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has poured cold water on speculation linking him with a return to Rangers. The Dons manager and former Ibrox midfielder is among the leading candidates being tipped to replace Mark Warburton following the Englishman’s shambolic exit last week. “Rangers are a strong club and will always attract people but all I’m interested in is Aberdeen,” he said.

Winks: Tottenham have announced midfielder Harry Winks has signed a new contract with the club that runs through to 2022. The 21-year-old Spurs academy product, who was handed his senior debut in 2014, has made 25 appearances in all competitions so far this season. He has featured in the first XI eight time.