Lazio boss Inzaghi rues missed chances against Milan

Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi could not hide his disappointment as his side were held to a 1-1 draw by Milan at the Stadio Olimpico.

Winger Suso struck an 85th-minute equaliser as seventh-placed Milan fought back to earn a point and deny the hosts a chance of moving up to fourth in Serie A.

A Lucas Biglia penalty had given Lazio a 1-0 half-time lead but the Biancocelesti could not add to their lead, which frustrated Inzaghi.

He said after the match: “There’s a lot of regret. This was a game which was there to be won, with 23 shots and we only scored with a penalty.

“Milan have great players, we couldn’t make it 2-0 and Suso equalised at the end.

“It’s still a source of pride to see Lazio play like that. We’ve deserved to win the last two matches at the Olimpico, we got one goal against Chievo and Milan but that doesn’t tell the full story.

“We had three (players) on Suso, but we were afraid of fouling him. We gave Suso that half a metre and he was lethal. We’ll take a point, we’ve been unlucky in recent matches at the Olimpico but we could’ve done more.

“It was the same story against Chievo, we’re missing six or seven points that we should have had with Chievo, Milan and at Torino.

“The teams around us aren’t dropping anything, the other teams win. In another league, with the points we should have had, we’d be fourth if not third.”

Milan boss Vincenzo Montella was delighted with his team’s performance.

“I’m much happier with this match than others where we got the same result,” he said .

“I’m increasingly proud to coach these lads, who showed an incredible team spirit. Every coach has his own analysis, there are many times where I’ve commented that we played better than the other team and then lost.

“We’ve had better days in terms of quality but this squad has made me emotional because of the effort they put in.”