Advert
Wednesday, February 15, 2017, 07:59 by

Reuters

Frankfurt Airport steps up low-cost drive with Wizz Air routes

Eastern European low-cost carrier Wizz Air yesterday said it would start flights from Frankfurt Airport this summer, becoming the latest budget airline to add routes from Germany’s largest airport.

Wizz Air said it would fly to Sofia from May and Budapest from December, taking the number of German airports it flies from to 11.

Low-cost carriers have so far not taken major market share at Frankfurt, due to its high costs and long turnaround times.

Low-cost carriers have so far not taken major market share at Frankfurt

But airport operator Fraport, seeking to compensate for slower passenger number growth at main customer Lufthansa, last year signed up Ryanair, which had previously ruled out routes from Frankfurt.

“The decision by Wizz Air also underscores the growing importance of Frankfurt for the low-cost market,” Fraport sales executive Winfried Hartmann said in a statement.

Lufthansa, which called for Fraport to lower fees after the Ryanair deal was announced, said this month it was looking at low-cost flying out of Frankfurt using its Eurowings budget brand.

While other low-cost carriers expand in Germany, Transavia, a unit of Air France-KLM, said on Monday it would no longer base aircraft at Munich after this summer, saying it was uncertain whether it could make a profit.

Air France-KLM had wanted to grow Transavia into a pan-European carrier but after strikes by Air France pilots, it said in November that Transavia would focus on its home markets of the Netherlands and France.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Large caps drag the MSE Share Index lower

  2. Peugeot owner PSA Group in talks to buy...

  3. The longest recessions in history

  4. Equity trading volume surges to a 2017 high

  5. Markets take cue from US policies and...

  6. Heineken takes battle to AB InBev in...

  7. Samsung chief appears for second round...

  8. Money market report for the week ended...

  9. IMF’s Lagarde says worried about...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 15-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed