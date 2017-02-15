Joseph Calleja named among opera's top 10 male voices

Joseph Calleja.

Tenor Joseph Calleja has been named one of the world's top 10 male opera voices by French newspaper Le Figaro.

Mr Calleja joined operatic voices such as Vittorio Grigolo and Francesco Meli on the list of male voices to listen out for.

The 39-year-old tenor has performed with many of the world's most famous opera companies and the USA's National Public Radio has described him as "arguably today's finest lyrical tenor".

Apart from his opera performances, the Maltese tenor performs extensively at several summer festivals, as well as during an annual open-air concert held at the granaries in Floriana.

This year's Joseph Calleja concert will be held on August 19.