This week at the cinema
Times of Malta takes a look at the latest big screen release in Malta
Rings (2017)
Genre: Horror
Certification: 15
Duration: 107 minutes
Directed by: F. Javier Gutiérrez
Starring: Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe, Johnny Galecki, Vincent D’Onofrio, Aimee Teegarden
KRS Releasing Ltd
Fifteen years after the first successful Ring movie and 12 years after its mediocre sequel, The Rings Two, comes the third instalment of the franchise. But critics doubt that Rings will revive it or earn new fans.
The protagonist of this new chapter is a young woman named Julia (Matilda Lutz) who learns that her boyfriend Holt (Alex Roe) has watched the famous cursed video. She willingly exposes herself to it to shift the curse to herself, only to find that the curse-originating spook Samara has special plans for her.
Spanish director F. Javier Gutiérrez (Brazil, Before the Fall) has apparently made a less scary film. Edward Douglas of the New York Daily News wrote: “The latest reboot of the horror franchise is fatally short on scares.”
The plot has been highly criticised. Kim Newman of Empire wrote: “The plot stutters as if radically different Ring scripts were commissioned and then shuffled together to justify creepy set-pieces without giving thought to the collapsing storyline or engaging characters.”
Rotten Tomatoes gave the film a poor five per cent rating and its critics consensus reads: “Rings may offer ardent fans of the franchise a few threadbare thrills but, for everyone else, it may feel like an endless loop of muddled mythology and rehashed plot points.”
Made on a $25 million budget, the film has so far garnered $51 million in box office sales.
Ratings
IMDB: 6.1/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 5%
Empire: 2 stars
Note: The Great Wall, starring Matt Damon, is being released on Friday. Information about it will be published today week.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.