One killed in head-on train crash in Luxembourg
Freight and passenger trains collide
One person has been killed and several injured in a head-on collision between a freight train and a passenger train in Luxembourg.
The CLT rail company said in a statement that the passenger train, heading into France, went through a stop signal for reasons that remain unclear.
Police said the crash in southern Bettembourg left some people stuck in a badly mangled passenger carriage.
One person died while two were taken to hospital for further treatment.
Images from the crash showed the locomotive of the freight car deep into the passenger train with several cargo carriages derailed and spread over the other tracks behind it.
Traffic into France was suspended for at least 48 hours.
