Frenchman suspected of aiding Istanbul nightclub attacker arrested
Turkish police formally charge 22-year-old
Turkish authorities have formally arrested a French national suspected of helping to plan a mass shooting in an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Day in which 39 people were killed, a police official and the state-run Anadolu news agency said.
The man, a 22-year-old French citizen of Turkish descent, was caught in Istanbul, Anadolu said. The police official said he had been detained weeks ago and formally charged last week.
Islamic State claimed the January 1 nightclub attack and said it was revenge for Turkish military intervention in Syria. A court on Saturday remanded in custody an Uzbek national accused of carrying out the shooting.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.