Tuesday, February 14, 2017, 14:33

Frenchman suspected of aiding Istanbul nightclub attacker arrested

Turkish police formally charge 22-year-old

A victim of the night club attack is taken away by paramedics. Photo: Reuters/Murat Ergin

Turkish authorities have formally arrested a French national suspected of helping to plan a mass shooting in an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Day in which 39 people were killed, a police official and the state-run Anadolu news agency said.

The man, a 22-year-old French citizen of Turkish descent, was caught in Istanbul, Anadolu said. The police official said he had been detained weeks ago and formally charged last week.

Islamic State claimed the January 1 nightclub attack and said it was revenge for Turkish military intervention in Syria. A court on Saturday remanded in custody an Uzbek national accused of carrying out the shooting.

