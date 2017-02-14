Advert
Tuesday, February 14, 2017, 10:10

Peppi Azzopardi says Xarabank is no vehicle for populists

Watch the full interview tomorrow on Times of Malta

Presenter Peppi Azzopardi will field questions in tomorrow's edition of Times Talk amid criticism that his programme Xarabank is giving a voice to populist, misinformed views. 

Mr Azzopardi underlines the popular programme's achievements and also speaks about the importance of journalists taking a more active role in society. 

The full 11-minute interview will be uploaded on Times of Malta tomorrow morning.

