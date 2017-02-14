Peppi Azzopardi says Xarabank is no vehicle for populists
Watch the full interview tomorrow on Times of Malta
Presenter Peppi Azzopardi will field questions in tomorrow's edition of Times Talk amid criticism that his programme Xarabank is giving a voice to populist, misinformed views.
Mr Azzopardi underlines the popular programme's achievements and also speaks about the importance of journalists taking a more active role in society.
