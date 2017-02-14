Peppi Azzopardi says Xarabank is no vehicle for populists

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Presenter Peppi Azzopardi will field questions in tomorrow's edition of Times Talk amid criticism that his programme Xarabank is giving a voice to populist, misinformed views.

Mr Azzopardi underlines the popular programme's achievements and also speaks about the importance of journalists taking a more active role in society.

The full 11-minute interview will be uploaded on Times of Malta tomorrow morning.