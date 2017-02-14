Wingfield sets 200m indoor record

Charlotte Wingfield (right) racing in Sheffield last weekend. Photo: Adrian Royce

Charlotte Wingfield set a new national 200 metres indoors record during last weekend’s British Athletics Team Trials meet in Sheffield.

The 22-year-old won her heat in 24.10 seconds… 0.63 faster than her own previous best she had set at the British University Club Championship in Cardiff in 2015.

The Wales-based sprinter finished ahead of Ebony Carr (24.79), of Milton Keynes, Ellenbro’s Charlotte Orton (24.79) and Abigayle Fitzpatrick (25.34), of Sale.

In the final, Wingfield failed to improve on her mark when dashing home fourth in 24.24. The race was won by Finette Agyapong, of Newham, in 23.78.

For Wingfield this was her second national indoor record in 2017 after the one in the 60 metres last month when clocking a time of 7.55 seconds.

“I am absolutely over the moon at the moment,” Wingfield, who is in line to represent Malta at the San Marino GSSE in May, told Times of Malta, yesterday.

“Training this winter has been going very well for me. I know I have put the work in and I’m ready to run fast at the European Indoor Championships and throughout the outdoor season.”

Wingfield is not setting any big objectives this season but remains fully focused and wants to enjoy herself on the track.

“This year I just want to enjoy racing. Recently, I was just focusing on times but now I know I have done everything I could to be in a good shape. I’m sure the times will come.”

Wingfield will be in action again on Friday when she takes part in the British University Indoor Championships in Sheffield.