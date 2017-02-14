Toni Nadal to quit as Rafa’s coach after this season

Rafael Nadal’s uncle, Toni Nadal, will step down as his coach after this year’s ATP Tour, as he feels he has been sidelined by other figures in the player’s entourage, he told an Italian tennis magazine.

The 55-year-old has been with the 14-times grand slam champion since before the Spaniard broke into the big-time by winning the French Open as a teenager in 2005.

Two weeks after watching his nephew lose in five sets to Roger Federer in the Australian Open final, Toni Nadal told Il Tennis Italiano that after this season he wants to train emerging players.

“From next year I will no longer follow Rafael on the circuit but will dedicate myself exclusively to our academy,” he said, referring to the Rafa Nadal Academy which opened last October in Mallorca.

“The relationship with my nephew has always been excellent,” he said, but added that he has felt increasingly sidelined since Carlos Costa became Nadal’s manager and as the player’s father has become more involved.