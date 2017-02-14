Rabat resistance quelled late on

Qormi Poiatti 3

Rabat Depiro 1

Rabat started this league match on a high after penalty ace Shawn Falzon gave his team the lead on 16 minutes.

Qormi did not take advantage of two penalty corners around the 20th-minute mark as they increased their pressure in an effort to break down Rabat’s well-marshalled defence.

And their efforts were soon rewarded as they drew level through Juan Sarcia. He drove home as a result of a penalty corner action.

The half-time whistle blew with Qormi still on the attack but the score remained unchanged.

Qormi did most of the attacking in the second half, operating down their flanks but they exposed themselves to Rabat’s counter attacking tactics.

In fact, the Depiro side missed a couple of goal-scoring opportunities in one-on-one situations with the Qormi goalkeeper.

When it seemed that Rabat’s defensive wall would hold out till the end, on 66 minutes Zachary Degiovanni hit a through ball into the D from midfield and Kurt Grixti flicked the ball into the bottom right hand corner of the net and past goalkeeper Christopher Bugeja’s desperate dive.

Two minutes later, Kyle Micallef hit a tremendous reverse hit drive into the net to make it 3-1.

The final whistle blew to confirm Qormi’s victory against a bold Rabat side whose stiff resistance was only broken in the last few minutes of the match.

Standings

Young Stars 8; Qormi 8; Hotsticks 8; Rabat 4; White Hart 0.