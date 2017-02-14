Young pianist Julia Aquilina is the star of today’s lunchtime concert at the Oratory of St Francis in Valletta.

A delightful and sparkling piano concert of classic music is going to be held today in Valletta.

Upcoming young pianist Julia Aquilina will perform a programme of works including J.S. Bach’s Prelude and Fugue 14 BWV 859, Mozart’s Sonata in D K311, Chopin’s Mazurka in C# Minor Opus 50, No. 3, Claude Debussy’s First Arabesque and Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Prelude in G# Minor Opus 32 No. 12.

Aquilina started piano lessons at the age of six under the guidance of Lina Spiteri while completing the seventh and eighth Associated Board of the Royal School of Music grades under the guidance of Janet Gauci. She also achieved the diploma of the London College of Music (dipLCM) in 2014 and the diploma of Associate of the London College of Music (ALCM) in 2015. She is currently studying for the dipABRSM.

Aquilina has participated in several public performances around the island as well as master classes. She is currently a fourth year medical student at the University of Malta but also aims to continue to advance in musical studies.

■ The concert starts at 12.30pm and is part of a series of events raising funds for the Franciscan church which is undergoing an extensive restoration project. Tickets can be obtained from the venue itself half an hour before the concert begins. For more details, call 7968 0952 or send an e-mail to [email protected].