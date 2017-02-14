Call for local food producers, artisans and craft makers

Malta Artisan Markets (MSM) is looking for people who grow, make, create, style, craft or bake their own products.

Those passionate about their products and interested in meeting and selling to the local community can take part in MSM’s upcoming markets by setting up a stall.

These markets take place at different locations around Malta and Gozo with the aim of showcasing authentic, fresh and local products. In this way, consumers are brought closer to those who produce, offering a different kind of shopping experience, targeting both local and foreign markets with a healthier and unique option.

The market place is also an ideal opportunity for those small, creative business entrepreneurs who are only just starting off and would like to get to know their market.

■ Interested parties can send an e-mail to [email protected] or apply online at www.maltaartisanmarkets.com. The next event is set for March 11 and 12.