Announcements

AGIUS. On February 12, Rev. Canon MARIO AGIUS of Paola, aged 82, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brothers Joseph, John, Alfred and his sister Ines Azzopardi and their families, his cousins, members of the clergy especially those at Paola parish church and the Collegiate Church at Vittoriosa, fellow residents and sisters at Id-Dar tal-Kleru and numerous friends. The funeral arrives today Tuesday, February 14, at the chapel of the Girls’ Museum, Paola, where he will be lying in state for people to pay their last respects from 10am until 2pm. Afterwards a cortège will leave for Christ the King parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by private interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara or Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG STORACE. On February 13, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, MAPHINE of Tal-Ibraġ, widow of Michael, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister Evelyn Caruana, widow of Frank, her brother Wilfred and his wife Jeannette, her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paule Residence, tomorrow Wednesday, February 15, at 1.15pm for Tal-Ibraġ parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

CUSCHIERI. On February 13, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, DOROTHY nèe Scerri, of Sliema, aged 98, widow of Paul, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Paul and his wife Carmen, Ailwin and his wife Bianca, Josette and her husband Alfred Scalpello, her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence tomorrow, Wednesday, February 15, at 8.15am for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord grant her eternal rest.

DE BONO. On February 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, IMELDA, nèe Deguara, of San Pawl tat-Targa, Naxxar, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her immense loss her husband of 60 years Paul, her only daughter Silvia, her husband Luciano Mulè Stagno and grandson Luca, her brother and sister, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today Tuesday, February 14 at 3pm for Naxxar parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at the Naxxar Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Capuchin Missions, Floriana, would be greatly appreciated.

PISANI. On Saturday February 11, MARCEL, aged 66, went to meet the Risen Lord. He lovingly shared his life with his wife Adelina, his children the late Andrew, Matthew and his wife Denise, Paul, his grandchildren Elena and Alexa, his father George, his brother and sisters, nephew and niece, other relatives and his many friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today Tuesday, February 14 at 1.30pm for St Theresa Sanctuary, Valley Road, Birkirkara where a Mass celebrating Marcel’s life will be said at 2pm. Donations to Dar il-Kaptan will be greatly appreciated.

SCIBERRAS. On February 11, MARIA EMANUELA, aged 96, widow of Joseph passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children, Carmelina, widow of John A. Gatt, May and her husband Paul Abela, Josephine and her husband Frans Deguara, Francis and his wife Janette, Jean and her partner Louis Grech, Miriam and her husband Fabrizio Bucci, her beloved grandchildren Kevin, Daphne, Michael, Claire, Veronique, Daniel, Joseph and Edoardo and their families, her adored great-grandchildren Adrienne, Gianluca and Jamie, her sister Rita Micallef, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today Tuesday, February 14, at 3.30pm at Mosta parish church followed by interment at Mosta Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCICLUNA. On February 13, at St Vincent de Paule Residence, ANTHONY PAUL, widower of Joan Antida née Gravina, aged 86, of Msida, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter Victoria, his brothers and sisters, their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paule Residence, on Thursday February 16, at 8.15am for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar Tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be greatly appreciated.

STEVENS. On February 12, MARY PHYLLIS, of St Paul’s Bay, aged 79, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Clifford William, her beloved daughters Estelle and her husband Martin, Marie Therese and her husband Jesmond, Marcelline, Anne Marie and her husband Jude, Yvette and Richard, her grandchildren Richard, Alice May, Cliff, Emma Jane, Mark Anthony, Jessica, Martina, Yazmin, Jade and Sarah, her great-grandson Jack, her brothers and sisters and their respective spouses, nephews and nieces other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow Wednesday, February 15 at 8.15am for Our Lady of Sorrows parish church, St Paul’s Bay, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment at Ħniena Divina Cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT TABONA. On February 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, MOLLIE, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved son Kenneth, her sister Noyla Calleja, her brother George Debono and Marie Cabourdin, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends especially her carer Mohamed Amin Uddin. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Wednesday, February 15, at 8.15am for St Julian’s parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – SITA, née Audibert. In loving memory of Sita on the sixth anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts, her children Anthony, Carmen, Noel and Martin, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CASSAR TORREGGIANI – FRANCIS. February 14, 2015. Happy Valentine’s Day Dad. I miss you. Benita.

FRENDO. In loving memory of MARGUERITE, today the seventh anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her sons Claude and his wife Maryrose, Stefan and his wife Rosalie, her daughters Marie-Celine and her husband Josie Grech, Annelise Coppini, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

GRECH – DOREEN. Today the 21st anniversary of her passing away. Never forgotten. Her brother Laurence.

LOWELL – ALBERT. On the eighth anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his children Marthese and her husband Nicholas Tonna, Sam and his wife Marthese, Dolores and her husband Josie Brincat, Anna and her husband Paul Schembri and grandchildren.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO. In loving memory of our dearest CAROLINE on the first anniversary of her passing away on February 16, 2017. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated on Thursday, February 16 at 6.45pm at Our Lady, Mother of Good Counsel, Church Street, Paceville.

TONNA – ĠUŻEPPI. On the19th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Forever loved, never forgotten. A prayer is solicited. Anna, Bernardette and families.

VELLA – EMMANUEL. In loving memory of a dear father, grand-father and great-grandfather on the 39th anniversary of his death. Dearly missed by his seven children and their families. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6.30pm at Mġarr parish church. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.