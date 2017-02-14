Uncle made violent sexual advances towards niece

An uncle who admitted making sexual advances towards his niece was today given a suspended jail term and placed under a supervision order by a magistrate's court.

The man in his forties, who resides in Senglea, admitted to attempting a violent indecent assault on his niece, who was then aged 15. The accused, whose name cannot be published by court order, also admitted to knowingly molesting the girl on several occasions between 2015 and 2016.

The court, presided by magistrate Charmaine Galea, heard how the accused used to invite his niece to watch pornographic films with him at his home in Senglea. Moreover, on one occasion, the accused attempted to make intimate advances towards the girl.

After hearing the accused admit to the charges, the court condemned him to a jail term of one year suspended for three years. A three-year protection order was also issued in favour of the victim and the accused was placed under a three-year treatment order.

The court also ordered that the accused's name be registered in terms of the law for the Protection of Minors.

Inspector Joseph Busuttil prosecuted. Lawyer Christopher Chircop was legal aid.