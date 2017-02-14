Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says Deniro Magri, a 27-year-old man, has been charged with the murder of Sylvester Farrugia last Sunday. The court heard that he opened fire on three people who had attempted to burn the front door of his Marsa home. In another story, it says a proposed law suggests that athletes and club officials guilty of sport corruption may face up to five years in prison and interdiction from sporting events.

The Malta Independent speaks to a couple who have been married for 64 years about their relationship.

L-Orizzont says that the case on which the owners of Mossack-Fonseca were arrested in Panama was regarding the Brazilian company Oderbrecht, which former Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi used to boast so much about in the last electoral campaign.

In-Nazzjon leads with a press conference given yesterday by PN deputy leader Beppe Fenech Adami after a court decided that a report aired by One TV last year during the station's daily news bulletin was defamatory in his respect. This, he said, confirmed that there was a campaign of lies and deception by the 'corrupt clique' at Castille.