Swans leave after Marsalforn sojourn

The 12 Mute Swans that had stayed in Marsalforn valley since January 1 left this morning, ornithologist Natalino Fenech said.

Their departure was observed by members of the Facebook group Birds in the Maltese Islands some time after 7 am. The volunteers had been monitoring the swans since their arrival.

Dr Fenech said that over the past few days the swans were seen taking wing regularly and returning to the same spot shortly afterwards, but it was noted that over the past few days, they were taking longer to return, which was a clear indication they were preparing to leave.

The swans had been feeding on grass found in the water and food provided by both hunters and BirdLife volunteers.

"This was the first time in ornithological history that swans came, stayed so long and left unharmed. It was another example of the changes that have taken place over the past few years. The shooting of such birds is now the sporadic exception, whereas before it was the norm," Dr Fenech said.