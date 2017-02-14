Drunken man caused a scene and resisted arrest in Paceville

An English-speaking man who turned up in court with a bruised and swollen left cheek was given a suspended sentence and a fine after he admitted to causing a commotion and resisting arrest while in a drunken state in Paceville.

Filip Strnad, 23, from the Czech Republic and currently residing in Buġibba, was charged with having, while under the influence of drink, disobeyed lawful orders, threatened police officers attempted to use force against one of them.

The court appointed a legal aid lawyer to assist the accused, who at first refused all assistance declaring "I hope everything will be ok and that I won't need a lawyer". However, the man changed his mind after being told that he was facing a possible fine of between €800 and €5,000 and a possible maximum jail term of nine months.

The court, presided by magistrate Charmaine Galea, heard how last night at around 12.10am, the police were alerted about a man who was shouting, pushing people about and causing some commotion outside the Havana Club in St George's Street.

Police officers who arrived on site found the accused, who was strongly smelling of alcohol, with a bruised face and a torn t-shirt.

When the officers tried to lead him away he began to hurl verbal abuse against them, refused to cooperate and even tried to punch one of the policemen.

The court, noting the accused's guilty plea, condemned the man to a six-month jail term suspended for one year and a fine of €1,000. The court declared that the fine was payable in monthly €50 installments over a period of 20 months, the first payment to be effected by mid-March.

Asked whether he intended to leave Malta, the accused replied that he hoped to stay on at least until summer.

The court ordered the release of the man's passport and driving licence by the police authorities.

Inspector Matthew Spagnol prosecuted. Lawyer Christopher Chircop was legal aid.