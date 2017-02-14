Power station contract being published today - no details on power purchase rates

The government is today publishing the long-awaited contracts with the Electogas consortium for the building of the new gas-fired power station in Delimara and the provision of power to Enemalta for the next 18 years.

The EU gave its approval to the power-purchase agreement last month.

Contracts regarding the BWSC plant (sold to Shanghai Electric) and its conversion to gas are to be published tomorrow.

Officials from the Office of the Prime Minister led by Ronald Mizzi, permanent secretary and officials from Camilleri Preziosi law firm briefed reporters prior to publication of a total of eight contracts with Electrogas.

They regulate the Delimara site lease, power station design, construction, operation and performance, termination and post-termination stages. The contracts cover 18 years starting when the new plant is commissioned. One contract covers the supply of gas, its specifications and storage while another covers the supply of power to the grid.

Through this agreement Enemalta imposed a set of minimum function specifications for gas and for power. An independent engineer was jointly appointed to oversee these specifications.

The contracts say that key contractors cannot be changed without Enemalta's consent. There are also a number of reporting obligations by Electrogas to Enemalta during the construction phase.

As for LNG, there are obligations on Electrogas on dispatch and minimum stock requirements. Gas must be up to certain specification. It is is of a lower specification, Enemalta may accept it for a lower price.

There are opt out clauses for termination of the gas supply agreement should a pipeline be in place. No details were given.

POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT

The third contract is the power purchase agreement which regulates the rate at which Electrogas sells electricity to Enemalta.

Electricity rates has been fixed for five years, and "indexed" for the remainder of the term. No details were given, for 'commercial reasons'.

No details were given about penalties for delays in the commissioning of the new power station.

The contracts on the former BWSC plant also cover operations, fuel supply, operations, site services agreement, electricity connections and power purchase.

Dr Ronald Galea Cavallazzi said "commercially sensitive" information would be redacted from the agreement when it is published, including circumstances under which one of the parties may terminate the contract. He said that if such information was public it could be abused.

Enemalta chairman Frederick Azzopardi, said the minimum power which Enemalta will be obliged to buy from the two plants cannot be divulged.

He said, however, that it did not appear that power tariffs would need to be raised up to 2020.

The price of electricity after the initial five-year term of the power purchase agreement will vary according to a particular index on the stock exchange, which was not named.