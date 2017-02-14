Pending number of civil cases halved since 2000

The pending number of cases in the Civil Court dropped from 18,831 in 2000, when statistics started to be kept, to 9,815 at the end of last year, the government said.

This, it said, was a clear sign of the holistic reform in the justice sector, which the government started to implement at the beginning of the legislature.

It said that the number was even lower last month when it went down to 9,686.

This, the government said, was due to focused work which included legal amendments, an increase in informatics, and the strengthening of resources even through full-time lawyers in several civil procedures for increased access to justice.