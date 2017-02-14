Newlyweds to shun romance for honeymoon of voluntary work

Catherine Aquilina and Albert Sciberras, who are getting married in June, will be spending their honeymoon doing voluntary work in Kenya. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Like most couples busy planning a wedding, Catherine Aquilina and Albert Sciberras are eager to mark their special day by going away on honeymoon.

But while many opt for romantic vacations, this couple have decided to go on a trip far removed from the Valentine image of secluded intimacy. They will do voluntary work in Kenya for a poor community.

The pair met six years ago when they both became involved in youth organisations in their hometown of Qormi. They have remained heavily involved in volunteer work. “It’s something that has always been part of our relationship, and so it was only natural that we should celebrate such an important event in our lives in this way,” Ms Aquilina, 29, told The Sunday Times of Malta as the two prepared for a car boot sale to raise funds to take to Africa.

Originally, they saved for a more “traditional” honeymoon, planning a trip to Sardinia and looking forward to long, lazy days on the beach. However, as they continued to make their holiday plans, both realised they wanted to do something more meaningful.

“I’m not one who enjoys sunbathing on the sand all day so we started thinking about the possibility of going to Kenya to do voluntary work.

“We have both always wanted to do something like this, but the time was never right. It finally is now,” said Mr Sciberras, 27. Admitting to mixed reactions from people who learned of their unusual honeymoon plans, Ms Aquilina said she was sure the experience would be more rewarding than any other holiday would be.

While Mr Sciberras does at times worry about some of the diseases, including malaria, that are prevalent in their destination, and potential terrorist attacks, Ms Aquilina is more concerned about the emotional toll the trip could take.

“I have had a similar experience in the past, when I went to Brazil for the World Youth Day celebrations. The fact that at the end of the day you sit down with the rest of the group and share the day’s experiences, that’s an incredible feeling.

The couple will stay three weeks, building new community facilities in an area of Kenya called Wema.

“At the same time, I fear the impact that coming face to face with such great poverty could have on me. You carry these experiences with you for your whole life, and that can be a scary thought,” she said.

The couple will head to Kenya in mid-August, two months after their wedding, and will stay for three weeks, working to build new community facilities in an area called Wema.

They will share the experience with six volunteers from Mzungu Mission.

And while Catherine and Albert are eager to share the journey, the couple admit they have planned a few days away from the rest of the group to celebrate their union.

Anyone who wishes to make a donation can contact Mzungu Mission on Facebook.