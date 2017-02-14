Malta sees second-highest industrial production growth among EU states

Malta, together with Greece, experienced the second highest increases in industrial production last month (2.4%), following Croatia which registered an increase of 3.9%, Eurostat said.

The statistical office of the European Union said that among member states for which data was available, the largest decreases in industrial production were registered in Ireland (-11.7%), Germany (-3.1%) and the Czech Republic (-2.2%).

Comparing December to November, seasonally adjusted industrial production fell by 1.6% in the euro area (EA19) and by 1% in the EU28. In November industrial production rose by 1.5% in the euro area and by 1.6% in the EU28.

Comparing last December with December 2015, industrial production increased by 2% in the euro area and by 2.9% in the EU28.

The average industrial production for 2016, compared with 2015, rose by 1.3% in the euro area and by 1.4% in the EU28.

Among member states for which data are available, the highest annual increases in industrial production were registered in Croatia (+14.9%), Latvia (+11.5%) and Denmark (+11.1%), while decreases were observed in Luxembourg

(-5.1%), Ireland (-1.8%), Germany and Sweden (both -0.8%).