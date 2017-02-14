Malta sees second-highest industrial production growth among EU states
2.4 per cent increase registered last month
Malta, together with Greece, experienced the second highest increases in industrial production last month (2.4%), following Croatia which registered an increase of 3.9%, Eurostat said.
The statistical office of the European Union said that among member states for which data was available, the largest decreases in industrial production were registered in Ireland (-11.7%), Germany (-3.1%) and the Czech Republic (-2.2%).
Comparing December to November, seasonally adjusted industrial production fell by 1.6% in the euro area (EA19) and by 1% in the EU28. In November industrial production rose by 1.5% in the euro area and by 1.6% in the EU28.
Comparing last December with December 2015, industrial production increased by 2% in the euro area and by 2.9% in the EU28.
The average industrial production for 2016, compared with 2015, rose by 1.3% in the euro area and by 1.4% in the EU28.
Among member states for which data are available, the highest annual increases in industrial production were registered in Croatia (+14.9%), Latvia (+11.5%) and Denmark (+11.1%), while decreases were observed in Luxembourg
(-5.1%), Ireland (-1.8%), Germany and Sweden (both -0.8%).
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.