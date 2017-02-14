Magħtab to get new planning policy as PA seeks public's opinion

A new planning strategy guidance for the Magħtab area has been issued for public consultation by the Planning Authority.

The aim of the policy is “to better address the planning lacunas that exist in the Central Malta Local Plan for the Magħtab Area and improve the environmental context of the area”.

The policy designates a boundary that encapsulates the predominant committed development areas of Magħtab, which have been classified as character areas and are namely animal husbandry, arable farming, residential, industrial and waste management utilities.

It identifies specific policy guidance for each of the areas but singles out agricultural activity as the priority land use to be encouraged and sustained. It names this as “the most important positive contributor towards the long-term conservation of the wider rural character and context of the area”.

The proposed policy notes that Magħtab accommodates a wide variety of land uses many of which conflict with adjacent uses. This gave rise to a disorganised appearance and a decline in rural quality.

It seeks to prevent further development of incompatible uses, directing further growth to specific character areas.

The proposed policy delineates the Magħtab residential settlement area which it proposes to safeguard with the creation of a restricted arable farming buffer area between the animal husbandry area and the residential area.

For further protection to the settlement and the rural character, the consideration of firework factories and fuel service stations was not supported within the Maghtab Planning Strategy Area, the PA said.

The full proposed policy guidance document, together with the public submissions received during the initial consultation phase, may be viewed here.

Individuals and organisations should send their opinion in writing to [email protected] by March 30.