Advert
Tuesday, February 14, 2017, 11:58

Increase in foreign direct investment

Main contributors to total FDI flows were financial and insurance activities

Foreign direct investment (FDI) flows in Malta in the first six months of last year went up by €1.9 billion, equivalent to an increase of €455.6 million over the corresponding flows in the previous year, the National Statistics Office said.

It said in a statement that the main contributors to total FDI flows were financial and insurance activities with a total contribution of 95.6 per cent.

As at June, the stock position of FDI amounted to €156.7 billion, an increase of €10 billion over the corresponding period the previous year. Similar to previous years, financial and insurance activities accounted for 98.1 per cent of FDI stocks.

During the first six months of last year, direct investment flows abroad accounted for €2.5 billion, a marginal decline over the amount registered in the same period in 2015. These changes were due to decreases in other capital, mainly in claims on direct investors.

Stock position of direct investment abroad was €61.8 billion in June 2016, up by €676 million over the stock position the previous June. Financial and insurance activities constituted 99.5 per cent of the total FDI abroad.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Marsa man arraigned, accused...

  2. Academics land in Malta for non-existent...

  3. Watch: No one-way traffic for this...

  4. Evarist Bartolo ‘knew about FTS cheques’

  5. Father slashed son's arm with a bread knife

  6. How Malta's minimum wage compares to...

  7. One TV fined €3,000 for defaming Beppe...

  8. Almost 500 foreign-registered cars...

  9. Chris Cardona sues In-Nazzjon

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 14-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed