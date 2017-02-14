Increase in foreign direct investment

Foreign direct investment (FDI) flows in Malta in the first six months of last year went up by €1.9 billion, equivalent to an increase of €455.6 million over the corresponding flows in the previous year, the National Statistics Office said.

It said in a statement that the main contributors to total FDI flows were financial and insurance activities with a total contribution of 95.6 per cent.

As at June, the stock position of FDI amounted to €156.7 billion, an increase of €10 billion over the corresponding period the previous year. Similar to previous years, financial and insurance activities accounted for 98.1 per cent of FDI stocks.

During the first six months of last year, direct investment flows abroad accounted for €2.5 billion, a marginal decline over the amount registered in the same period in 2015. These changes were due to decreases in other capital, mainly in claims on direct investors.

Stock position of direct investment abroad was €61.8 billion in June 2016, up by €676 million over the stock position the previous June. Financial and insurance activities constituted 99.5 per cent of the total FDI abroad.