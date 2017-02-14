Advert
Tuesday, February 14, 2017, 20:13

Drugs delivery to prison intercepted

Prison warders this afternoon intercepted 23 sachets of drugs which were about to be taken into the prison.

The sachets, holding cocaine and heroin, were hidden in the soles of a pair of shoes which a woman wanted delivered to an inmate.

A magisterial inquiry is under way. 

