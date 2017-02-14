Doctors' association gives warning of industrial action

Notice of industrial action affecting all sectors of the medical profession has been given by the doctor's association, which gave until March 14 for pending issues to be resolved.

The Medical Association of Malta said in a statement this morning that in spite of numerous and very serious pending issues affecting all sectors of the profession, the collective agreement that expired at the end of December was not being discussed.

“This has serious implications on the optimum delivery of patient care in view of the increasing demands on the health service.”

It also warned it would not sign any agreement with the government on the privatisation of healthcare before the office of the auditor general finalised its investigation and the full contract was published.

The government, it said, was proceeding with privatisation regardless of this decision.

MAM also said that specialists were being recruited in Gozo not in line with the current collective agreement.

They were being recruited without having the necessary qualifications required for specialist grades and without the thorough screening and recruitment process by independent expert boards appointed and scrutinised by PSC according to public service procedure.

“The absence of the established process might compromise patient safety and quality of care patients,” it said.