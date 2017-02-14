Suspicious package in Xagħra was a false alarm

The suspicious package was reported on Triq il-Knisja. Photo: Google Maps

Updated 1.58pm

A suspicious package reported on a Xagħra street was a false alarm, police said this afternoon.

Army bomb disposal experts and police officials had been dispatched to Triq il-Knisja in the Gozitan town following reports of a suspicious package.

An eyewitness told Times of Malta that they saw at least six police officers and four Armed Forces of Malta officials at the scene.