Tuesday, February 14, 2017, 12:11

Suspicious package in Xagħra was a false alarm

Bomb disposal experts were dispatched to scene

The suspicious package was reported on Triq il-Knisja. Photo: Google Maps

Updated 1.58pm

A suspicious package reported on a Xagħra street was a false alarm, police said this afternoon. 

Army bomb disposal experts and police officials had been dispatched to Triq il-Knisja in the Gozitan town following reports of a suspicious package.

An eyewitness told Times of Malta that they saw at least six police officers and four Armed Forces of Malta officials at the scene. 

 

