Allow me to refer to a news item titled ‘Commission “morally convinced” Jimmy Magro solicited €25,000’ (February 2, 2017).

The following was stated in the item in question: “The Permanent Commission Against Corruption has found a case of attempted corruption by Jimmy Magro, a former executive secretary of the Local Councils Association, in the procurement of waste collection equipment, Justice Minister Owen Bonnici told Parliament yesterday. From the commission’s report, which Dr Bonnici tabled in the House, it transpires that Mr Magro demanded a total of €25,000, including €5,000 to cover holiday costs and €5,000 to pay a tax bill...”

In this context, one now awaits a decision by Labour leader Joseph Muscat to expel Magro from the party.