Pigs and troughs

One of my favourite songs is Stop this world, written by jazz pianist and singer Mose Allison in 1966 and recently recorded by Diana Krall.

In the opening four lines of the song, the second and third very aptly describe the status of Malta under the current Labour government:

“Stop this world, let me off.

“There’s just too many pigs in the same trough.

“There’s too many buzzards sitting on the fence.

“Stop this world, it’s not making sense.”