Mercy inpractice

The agreement with Libya on migrants is not much help to them. Libya cannot cope with migrant problems as it has a lot to deal with already.

The poor migrants are cleaned of their money by smugglers, caught by the coastguard and then sent to detention camps where horror stories abound.

I am therefore appealing to practising Catholics to get someone from the community of San Egidio in Italy to teach us about human corridors for these migrants. This community is expert in kindness and help to these migrants and they can help us work on the sort of mercy Jesus spoke about when He said: “I was a stranger and you let Me in.”