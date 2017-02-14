Marsascala inconvenience

In the beginning of this year, a new pavement started to take shape in the old bypass connecting Żabbar to Marsascala. A pavement in this stretch of road is badly needed.

I am not sure whether this is a temporary pavement but most of the residents living in the Żonqor area who use this road each day would agree it would have been much better had Transport Malta or the Transport Ministry order the whole road to be rebuilt, especially after the storm water project was completed last year. The last time this main road was resurfaced was more than 30 years ago.

Billboards said the embellishment works were done by the Transport Ministry although it transpired that the Żabbar local council is paying for the material used.

Also worth mentioning is Apap Bologna Street, Marsascala, which was built in late 2015 and the beginning of 2016. For safety reasons, concrete blocks were installed temporarily by the contractor but, unfortunately, they remained there even when the works were done. Both the local council and myself have made several attempts to have them removed but we were ignored.

It is normal practice for this administration to let down Marsascala residents. Last year, residents of Frans Grech Street and Rozza Street, both in Marsascala, were informed that works on both roads would start. Yet, there are no signs of any work in progress. It seems the project was abandoned.

Can anybody please do something in thebest interest of residents who have to face somuch inconvenience?

The money must have been allocated for the projects. Taxpayers’ money should used in the best interest of residents and priorities set.