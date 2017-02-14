Fitting tribute

I was moved by Peter Busuttil’s memorial article on Pino Scicluna. It was written not only with much knowledge of that very fine actor and of his personality but with the love that old friends like Peter and Pino have for each other.

I invite Peter to write, alone or in the company of others, the biography that Pino certainly deserved.

For me, who got to know Pino as a creator of memorable stage characters and only very superficially as a friend, he remains the great actor who created Francis Ebejer’s Il-Gaħan ta’ Binġemma, teamed up so beautifully with Peter in a Maltese version of Waiting for Godot, again with Peter commemorated Ebejer so vividly and also so affectionately in Għażiż Francis Ebejer and paid a loving son’s theatrical tribute to his father’s life.