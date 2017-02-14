Suso hands Milan point at Lazio

Suso struck an 85th-minute equaliser as Milan drew 1-1 at Lazio in Serie A last night.

A Lucas Biglia penalty gave Lazio a 1-0 half-time lead, but the hosts could not add to their advantage at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

And Suso struck with five minutes remaining to earn the Rossoneri a point.

A win would have taken Lazio to fourth. Instead they remain sixth, three points and a place better off than their visitors.

Milan’s win at Bologna last Wednesday ended a run of three straight defeats which had seen them tumble out of the top four.

It also gave boss Vincenzo Montella reason for optimism.

The clean sheet was Milan’s first away from home after seven games in which they conceded 11 goals.

But it was Lazio who started the better and Gianluigi Donnarumma made a fine save to deny Biglia after 12 minutes.

Next Ciro Immobile headed wide and then Donnarumma saved from Wesley Hoedt before Milan conceded a penalty.

Donnarumma was adjudged to have fouled Immobile and Biglia converted from the spot.

Anderson fired wide and Marco Parolo shot off target for Lazio before Sosa struck wide at the other end.

Sosa was denied and Mario Pasalic also had an effort saved before Donnarumma came to Milan’s rescue.

The goalkeeper denied Immobile one-on-one and it was to cost the Biancocelesti.

In fact, Milan were soon level.

Suso latched on to a pass from Sosa and found the bottom corner with a left-footed shot.