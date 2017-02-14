Advert
Tuesday, February 14, 2017, 00:01

Sporting briefs

Dyer: Swansea City’s Premier League survival hopes were dealt a blow yesterday with the news that Nathan Dyer has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury. Dyer was recalled to the starting line-up for Swansea’s 2-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday, but lasted less than 10 minutes before limping off. A scan yesterday revealed that the 29-year-old winger had ruptured the Achilles tendon in his left ankle.

Yakubu: Coventry have signed former Everton striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni on a short-term deal. The 34-year-old Nigerian, who also had Premier League spells with Portsmouth, Middlesbrough and Blackburn, had been training with Coventry after leaving Turkish club Kayserispor. Sky Blues boss Russell Slade said: “We’re pleased to have secured the signing of Yakubu, who brings vast experience and a terrific goal record.”

Galatasaray: Galatasaray has decided to sack head coach Jan Olde Riekerink less than a year after the Dutchman took the position, broadcaster CNN Turk said yesterday. Riekerink led the club to a domestic cup win over bitter rivals Fenerbahce last year, but Galatasaray are currently in third place and five points behind league leaders Besiktas after 20 games. The club failed to qualify for European championships this season after finishing the 2015-16 season in sixth place. The news came a day after Galatasaray suffered a 1-2 home loss to Kayserispor.

King’s Cup: The King’s Cup final between holders Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves will be played at the Vicente Calderon in Madrid on May 27, the Spanish Football Federation announced yesterday. The 55,000-seater venue, home of Atletico Madrid since 1966, will stage the event for the last time before closing its doors at the end of the season. Atletico will move to its new home, the Wanda Metropolitano, from the 2017-18 campaign.

Lega PRO: Group B – Alma Juventus Fano vs Teramo 2-0. Group C – Cosenza vs Reggina 2-2.

La Liga: Eibar vs Granada 4-0.

