Lopes banned for defacing shirt

Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes has been suspended for one game for sparking a bizarre dispute with rivals St Etienne. Lopes blocked out St Etienne’s name on his shirt during a Coupe de France game last month.

The numbers on Coupe de France shirts carry the names of all the past winners of the competition but Portugal international Lopes modified the list with a marker pen before taking on Marseille.

A club statement read: “Anthony Lopes has been suspended for one match by the French Federation for having blocked out Saint-Etienne’s name on his shirt in the 2-1 Coupe de France defeat at Marseille.”