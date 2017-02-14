Consistency the key in tight relegation battle – Abdilla

St Andrews defender Michael Johnson (left) and Gianmarco Conti, the Gżira United midfielder, look to reach the ball first during last weekend’s league match. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The BOV Premier League heads into the final stretch with everything still to play for as match-day 22 results have blown open the title race and the battle to avoid relegation.

At the top, Hibernians, buoyed by their derby win over Tarxien Rainbows, are the new leaders, one point ahead of Balzan who lost their top status following an unexpected 2-1 defeat to Sliema Wanderers.

Valletta got back in the reckoning as a 2-0 win over Ħamrun Spartans saw them move five points behind the Paolites while Floriana could also have a say as their 2-1 win over Birkirkara lifted them to fourth, seven points adrift.

At the lower end, Pembroke and Gżira’s victories over Mosta and St Andrews, respectively, have rendered the issue more difficult for those teams in the drop zone.

With the Premier League increasing to 14 teams as from next season, the bottom side is automatically relegated and the team in 11th place will have to figure in a play-off against the fourth-placed side in Division One.

If Gżira have a good run in March we will probably survive

Mosta are in a precarious position as they are bottom on 13 points. Pembroke have 17, just two adrift of Gżira United as St Andrews are also in danger with only a five-point buffer separating them from next-bottom Pembroke.

Gżira coach Darren Abdilla reckons it will be hard to predict who will survive the drop at the end of the season. He believes all sides outside the top six could be dragged in the relegation mire.

“We have now reached a decisive stage. This is going to be a tight situation and other teams could become involved in the

relegation issue not just four,” he said.

“There are 11 matches left and the most consistent team will survive. As things stand now, you have teams like Tarxien and Ħamrun seemingly in a safer position but they still have work to do.

“The first few fixtures of the third round could already give us an indication with a few direct challenges coming up.

“For sure, you need to be consistent now to survive.”

What’s pleasing Abdilla at Gżira lately is the character being shown by his players. On Saturday, the Maroons twice came from behind against St Andrews before grabbing a late winner to prevail 3-2.

“My players are showing incredible spirit and that is very important,” Abdilla said.

“Again, they never stopped believing and fought till the end and their perseverance was rewarded. I’m always urging them to maintain that kind of attitude.

“I think that by the end of March we will have a clear idea of our prospects. Gżira’s first five fixtures are against Tarxien, Ħamrun, Sliema, Mosta and Pembroke – all direct rivals.

“If Gżira have a good run in March we will probably survive. I’m staying optimistic… we can stave off the drop.”

Danilo Doncic, the St Andrews coach, admitted that the upset to Gżira has put the team in a dangerous position as he identified the team’s lack of experience as their biggest flaw.

“Saturday’s defeat was hard to fathom as we were twice in front but ended up losing the match,” Doncic lamented.

“At St Andrews, we have one of the youngest teams in the division so the lack of experience in crucial periods of the match is costing us a lot of points.

“Besides, I felt that last month, apart from Aidan Friggieri, we failed to add more options to the squad so we don’t have the strength in depth that other teams have.

“Last weekend, we had Dale Camilleri and Karlo Kesinovic out and their absence was sorely felt.”

However, Doncic says that despite the difficulties St Andrews have enough quality to retain their top-flight status for another year.

“I am expecting a strong reaction from the players and we will soon be picking up points again,” he said.

“There’s huge potential in this team. Our recent matches against the likes of Valletta, Hibernians and Balzan were very encouraging and that shows that we have enough quality to come out of this situation.

“The league now stops for a short break for the FA Trophy. We shall use this period to make sure the team is well prepared when the competition resumes later this month.”