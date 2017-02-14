Advert
City win at Bournemouth

Sergio Aguero (right) wheels away after scoring Manchester City’s second goal against Bournemouth, last night.

Sergio Aguero roared back into action for Manchester City, claiming a sharp goal and helping them move into position as Chelsea’s top challengers for the Premier League title with a crucial 2-0 win at struggling Bournemouth last night.

Aguero was once again left on the bench, amid yet more speculation about his uncertain future at City, as Guardiola preferred his new Brazilian teenage sensation Gabriel Jesus.

But after the youngster’s fairytale start to life in English football was rudely interrupted by an early ankle injury, Aguero replaced him and took the opportunity to remind everyone of his enduring quality after Raheem Sterling had put City ahead just before the half-hour.

In the 69th minute, the Argentine slid in to slot home a low cross from Sterling, and although Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings may have got the final touch, no-one was going to persuade Aguero that it was not his goal.

After prevailing in an entertaining contest at chilly Dean Court, City always looked likely to move to within eight points of leaders Chelsea once Sterling slotted in from close range soon after he had also hit the post.

Bournemouth thought they had equalised through Josh King straight after Sterling’s goal but the striker was penalised for tugging the shirt of John Stones in the build-up.

Eddie Howe’s men, 14th in the table and quickly getting sucked into the relegation battle, still remain without a win in 2017.

