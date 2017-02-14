MTV Awards in London is proof city is not insular, says mayor

Photo: PA

The MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) are to be held in London for the first time in more than 20 years.

Announcing the news, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said it was proof the capital had not become "insular" since the UK voted to leave the European Union in last year's referendum.

Speaking at Viacom HQ as part of his London Is Open campaign, Mr Khan insisted the city was the "entertainment capital of the world".

The annual awards show will take place on November 12 at the SSE Arena in Wembley.

Mr Khan said: "If we are honest there was a view after the Brexit vote that we're going to stop being outward-looking, we're going to stop being open-minded, we're going to stop being open for business."

"There was a concern we would be insular, we would be inward-looking and no longer the city that we're known for."

"The great thing about today's announcement is, not only does it confirm that London is open, not only does it confirm that London is the entertainment capital of the world, it shows we're open to talent, to creativity, and for entertainment."

"It's about time it was back. We're going to show the world this November that London is the capital of the universe."

Rapper Tinie Tempah called the announcement "exciting" and said London would "top" the last two ceremonies in Rotterdam and Milan.

Asked who should host the awards, the London-born musician backed himself or Prime Minister Theresa May, before adding he would like to see Adele perform at the ceremony.

The EMAs were last held in London in 1996 when George Michael, Oasis and Alanis Morissette were among the winners.

Last year's event in Rotterdam saw Green Day, Little Mix and Justin Bieber among the winners.

Viacom chief executive David Lynn said: "London is arguably the world's musical epicentre and it's both a huge privilege and opportunity to bring the MTV EMAs to the UK's capital city."

"The EMA creates an incredible buzz wherever it lands it; that will be amplified tenfold in London."