View: These are the world's best press photos of 2016

Jesse Jaso, 12, enters the Unity Teepee, at the Sacred Stone Camp near Cannonball, ND on Saturday, September 10, 2016. The teepee is signed by camp supporters from all over North America and around the world. For nearly 10 months, members of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and their allies camped out in opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline crossing their territory and threatening their water supply. Photo: Amber Bracken for Buzzfeed News

Cars burned by gunfire. Part of the Black Days of Ukraine series. Photo: Valery Melnikov

Lawyers help their injured colleagues after a bomb explosion in Quetta, Pakistan, on 8 August 2016. 70 people were killed in the attack. Photo: Jamal Taraqai

Lone activist Ieshia Evans stands her ground while offering her hands for arrest as she is charged by riot police during a protest against police brutality outside the Baton Rouge Police Department in Louisiana, USA. Photo: Jonathan Bachman

Civilians escape from a fire at a house destroyed by an air attack in the Luhanskaya village. Photo: Valery Melnikov, Rossiya Segodnya

A black rhino bull is seen dead, poached for its horns less than 8 hours earlier at Hluhluwe Umfolozi Game Reserve, South Africa. It is suspected that the killers came from a local community approximately 5 kilometers away, entering the park illegally, shooting the rhino at a water hole with a high-powered, silenced hunting rifle. Photo: Brent Stirton

A sea turtle entangled in a fishing net swims off the coast of Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, on 8 June 2016. Sea turtles are considered a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Unattended fishing gear is responsible for many sea turtle deaths. Photo: Francis Perez

Members of the Ejercito Juvenil del Trabajo waited along the road to Santiago de Cuba at dawn for Fidel Castro's caravan on December 3, 2016. Photo: Tomas Munita for the New York Times

Magnus Wennman's photo of five-year-old Maha won him an award in the People category. Maha and her family fled from the village Hawija outside Mosul, Iraq. The fear of so-called Islamic State and the lack of food forced them to leave their home, her mother says. Now Maha lays on a dirty mattress in the overcrowded transit center in Debaga’s refugee camp.

Tom Jenkins won in the Sports category for this photo of jockey Nina Carberry flying off her horse Sir Des Champs at The Chair fence during the Grand National steeplechase at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, England.

Inmates watch as drug suspects are processed inside a police station in Manila, Philippines. Photo: Daniel Berehulak for The New York Times

Burhan Ozbilici's iconic photo.

A photo of a fanatic seconds after he assassinated Russia's Ambassador to Turkey has been named the 2017 World Press Photo of the Year.

Burhan Ozbilici's snapshot of a gun-wielding off-duty Turkish police officer standing above the body of Andrei Karlov won the top prize during the World Press Photo Awards.

Jury chair Stuart Franklin called Özbilici’s image “an incredibly hard-hitting news photograph.”

The World Press Photo Awards are one of the most prestigious awards in photojournalism. Awards are handed out for categories that include general news, nature, sports, people and daily life, among others.

