Advert
Monday, February 13, 2017, 16:05

Islamic State leadership targeted in airstrike, Baghdadi fate unclear

The Iraqi airforce carried out a strike on a house where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was thought to be meeting other commanders, Iraq's Iraqi military said in a statement today, without making clear whether he had been hit.

The statement said Iraqi F-16s had targeted the house in western Iraq on Saturday. It also published the names of 13 Islamic State commanders it said had been killed in the airstrike but the list did not include Baghdadi.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. 'Panama Papers' law firm partners...

  2. USA's largest dam expected to collapse,...

  3. North Korea challenges Trump with...

  4. Experts defuse 225kg World War II bomb

  5. European Commission President...

  6. Venice welcomes masked revellers for its...

  7. View: These are the world's best press...

  8. German airport shut after substance...

  9. White House official attacks court after...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 13-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed