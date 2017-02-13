Islamic State leadership targeted in airstrike, Baghdadi fate unclear
The Iraqi airforce carried out a strike on a house where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was thought to be meeting other commanders, Iraq's Iraqi military said in a statement today, without making clear whether he had been hit.
The statement said Iraqi F-16s had targeted the house in western Iraq on Saturday. It also published the names of 13 Islamic State commanders it said had been killed in the airstrike but the list did not include Baghdadi.
