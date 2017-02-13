Four dead in French Alps avalanche

At least four people have died in an avalanche in the French Alps, local emergency services said.

The skiers were caught off piste at the resort of Tignes, according to local newspaper Le Dauphine Libere.

Others are still trapped in the snow, according to the CRS police unit based in Albertville.

"Five people are still trapped with a large amount of snow on them," the unit said.

The incident happened at around 10.35am.

Around 10cms of fresh snow fell on the slopes of the resort near the Italian border last week and more is forecast this week.

The avalanche risk had been a three on a scale of five before the incident.

Experts said a strong wind and warmer temperatures had made an avalanche more likely.

CRS officers from Courchevel and Modane were also involved in rescue efforts.