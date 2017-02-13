Local results
Football
BOV Division Two: Marsaxlokk vs Gudja 1-2; Swieqi vs Mellieħa 4-0; San Ġwann vs Żabbar 1-0; Birżebbuġa St Peter’s vs Attard 1-0; Mġarr United vs Żejtun 2-4; Qrendi vs Għaxaq 4-0.
GFA Division One: Oratory Youths vs Xewkija Tigers 1-4; SK Victoria Wanderers vs Kerċem Ajax 1-1.
BOV Women’s league: Gozo vs Kirkop 1-6.
IASC League: Żejtun Red Stars vs Gżira United 2-0; Ħamrun Liberty vs Mosta Gunners 3-2; Żurrieq Wolves vs Safi AFC 1-0.
GIDA League: La Valette vs Memories 0-5; Club33 vs La Famiglia 5-0; WPU vs MUSC 2-1.
Basketball
Louis Borg Cup final (women – game two): Starlites vs Athleta 71-65 (Athleta win 107-105 agg).
Louis Borg Cup final (men – game two): Athleta vs Floriana 58-60 (Athleta win 146-127 agg).
Handball
Under-15 girls league: La Salle vs Luxol 18-6; Swieqi Phoenix vs Aloysians 10-8.
Boys Under-17 league: HMS Seminary vs Luxol 24-27; De La Salle vs Kavallieri 19-25; Swieqi vs Aloysians 14-17.
Hockey
National League: Poiatti Qormi vs Rabat 3-1; Laferla White Hart vs Young Stars pp.
Shooting
Trap: 1. Brian Galea 22/25 – 5/5 – 5/5 – 5/5 – 7/10 = 44/50; 2. Frans Pace 20/25 – 4/5 – 5/5 – 5/5 – 6/10 = 40/50; 3. William Chetcuti – 20/25 – 5/5 – 5/5 – 3/5 = 33/40; 4. Alvin Vella 18/25 – 5/5 – 3/5 = 26/35; 5. Mario Buhagiar 15/25 – 5/5 = 20/30; 6. Nicky Carabott 13/25 = 13/25.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.