Local results

BOV Division Two: Marsaxlokk vs Gudja 1-2; Swieqi vs Mellieħa 4-0; San Ġwann vs Żabbar 1-0; Birżebbuġa St Peter’s vs Attard 1-0; Mġarr United vs Żejtun 2-4; Qrendi vs Għaxaq 4-0.

GFA Division One: Oratory Youths vs Xewkija Tigers 1-4; SK Victoria Wanderers vs Kerċem Ajax 1-1.

BOV Women’s league: Gozo vs Kirkop 1-6.

IASC League: Żejtun Red Stars vs Gżira United 2-0; Ħamrun Liberty vs Mosta Gunners 3-2; Żurrieq Wolves vs Safi AFC 1-0.

GIDA League: La Valette vs Memories 0-5; Club33 vs La Famiglia 5-0; WPU vs MUSC 2-1.

Basketball

Louis Borg Cup final (women – game two): Starlites vs Athleta 71-65 (Athleta win 107-105 agg).

Louis Borg Cup final (men – game two): Athleta vs Floriana 58-60 (Athleta win 146-127 agg).

Handball

Under-15 girls league: La Salle vs Luxol 18-6; Swieqi Phoenix vs Aloysians 10-8.

Boys Under-17 league: HMS Seminary vs Luxol 24-27; De La Salle vs Kavallieri 19-25; Swieqi vs Aloysians 14-17.

Hockey

National League: Poiatti Qormi vs Rabat 3-1; Laferla White Hart vs Young Stars pp.

Shooting

Trap: 1. Brian Galea 22/25 – 5/5 – 5/5 – 5/5 – 7/10 = 44/50; 2. Frans Pace 20/25 – 4/5 – 5/5 – 5/5 – 6/10 = 40/50; 3. William Chetcuti – 20/25 – 5/5 – 5/5 – 3/5 = 33/40; 4. Alvin Vella 18/25 – 5/5 – 3/5 = 26/35; 5. Mario Buhagiar 15/25 – 5/5 = 20/30; 6. Nicky Carabott 13/25 = 13/25.