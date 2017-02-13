First heritage tour for 2017

Din l-Art Ħelwa’s first tour for 2017 will visit both Għallis Tower (below) and Wignacourt Tower.

Din l-Art Ħelwa’s first tour for 2017 is taking place on Saturday and will be taking in Għallis Tower at Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq and Wignacourt Tower at St Paul’s Bay.

These tours to heritage sites organised by Malta’s National Trust offer sponsors, members, friends and supporters a unique opportunity to experience the built heritage and the environmental sites which are under the custodianship of Din l-Art Ħelwa and to raise much-needed funds for the maintenance of these sites.

Saturday’s tour will be guided by volunteer Martin Vella. Participation is against a per-paid donation of €10 and is on a first-come, first-served basis. The tour will depart from the Msida Bastions Historic Gardens at 9am. Transport will be provided to the sites, with the mini-van staying with the group for the duration of the tour. The tour is expected to end at around 12.30pm, with transport back to the gardens provided.

■ To book, call 2122 5952 or send an e-mail to admin@dinlarthelwa.org. Bookings close on Wednesday. The organisers recommend that those taking part bring along a bottle of water with them.