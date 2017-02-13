Announcements

AGIUS. On February 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, Rev. Canon MARIO AGIUS of Paola, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brothers Joseph, John, Alfred and his sister Ines Azzopardi and their families, his cousins, members of the clergy especially those at Paola parish church and the collegiate church at Vittoriosa, fellow residents and sisters at Dar tal-Kleru and numerous friends. Tomorrow, Tuesday, February 14, the funeral proceeds the Chapel of the Girls’ Museum where he will be lying in state from 10am until 2pm for people to pay their last respects. Afterwards a cortège will leave for Christ the King parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be held at 2.30pm followed by private interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Dar tal-Kleru or Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DARMANIN. On February 11, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPHINE (née Bezzina), aged 93, widow of Chev. Lawrence Darmanin, from Vittoriosa but residing in Żabbar, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Francis and his wife Bernadette née Dougall, her daughters Dorothy, Isabelle and Mary Rose and her husband Dr Michael Vella Haber, her grandchildren Fabio, Gloria and her husband Alex Carpignano, Alan, Sandra and her husband Bernard Agius, Rachel, Tiffany and her husband Bernard Mamo, Robert, Ramon and his wife Claudette, Sarah, Miguel and his wife Nicola, and Amy, her great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be held at Żabbar parish church at 2.30pm today, February 13, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. Special thanks go to the nursing staff of Medical Ward 2 for their special care towards her. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DE BONO. On February 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, IMELDA, née Deguara, of San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar, aged 83, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her immense loss her husband of 60 years Paul, her only daughter Silvia, her husband Luciano Mulè Stagno and grandson Luca, her brother and sister, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital at 3pm tomorrow, Tuesday, February 14, for Naxxar parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will take place at 3.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at the Naxxar Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Capuchin Missions, Floriana, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MERCIECA BALBI. On February 11, ANTONIO, aged 64, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Marilyn, his dear son Isaac, his sister Maria, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives of friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Tuesday, February 14, at 9.30am at Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eterna rest.

PISANI. On February 11, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARCEL, went to meet the Risen Lord, aged 66. He lovingly shared his life with his wife Adelina, his children the late Andrew, Matthew and his wife Denise, Paul, his grandchildren Elena and Alexa, his father George, his brother and sisters, nephew and niece, other relatives and his many friends. Mass celebrating Marcel’s life will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, February 14, at St Theresa Sanctuary, Valley Road, Birkirkara at 2pm. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital at 1.30pm. Donations to Dar il-Kaptan will be greatly appreciated.

SCINTO. On February 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTONIA, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Dorothy and her husband Ray Calleja, Anthony and his wife Sharon Scinto, Rita widow of Harry Sciberras, all residing in Malta, and Paul and his wife Tona Azzopardi, Lina and her husband John Sciberras, Joe and his wife Maria Azzo­pardi, John and his wife Debbie Azzopardi, all residing in Australia, her 17 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Tuesday, February 13, at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Cospicua, at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Puttino Cares would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

STEVENS. On February 12, at Mater Dei Hos­pital, MARY PHYLLIS, of St Paul’s Bay, aged 79, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Clifford William, her beloved daughters Estelle and her husband Martin, Marie Therese and her husband Jesmond, Marcelline, Anne Marie and her husband Jude, Yvette and Richard, her grandchildren Richard, Alice May, Cliff, Emma Jane, Mark Anthony, Jessica, Martina, Yazmin, Jade and Sarah, her great-grandson Jack, her brothers and sisters and their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, on Wednesday, February 15, at 8.15am for Marija Addolorata parish church, St Paul’s Bay, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment at Ħniena Divina Cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. No flowers by request but donation to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT TABONA. On February 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, MOLLIE, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved son Kenneth, her sister Noyla Calleja, her brother George Debono and Marie Cabourdin, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends, especially her carer Mohamed Amin Uddin. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, February 15, at 8.15am for St Julian’s parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest

In Memoriam

BONELLO. Treasured memories of our dear parents DIONE and MARY on the anniversary of their passing to eternal life. Forever loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Fondly remembered by Charles, Kay, Mardion, in-laws and grandchildren. May he rest in peace.

FARRUGIA – LAWRENCE. In loving memory of a dear uncle on the 11th anniversary of his demise. A prayer is solicited. His nephew Ronnie.

GRAY-BANNERMAN – ANGUS. Precious memories of a dear son and brother who died tragically in Libya aged 20, 33 years ago.

Never forgotten, those gone before

Free from sorrow, free from pain

In God’s time we’ll meet again.

His family.

MERCIECA. In loving memory of DORIS on the fifth anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Johanna and Caroline and their families. Please remember her in your prayers.

PEPLOW. Cherished memories of a beloved wife, mother and nanna, JOYCE, née Joyce, especially today being her 75th birthday.

To the world you may have been one;

To us you were the world.

Always in our hearts and prayers. Edgar, William, Alice and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAPIENZA – SHARON, 1974-2013. An adorable friend.

TABONE. In loving memory of a dearest mother and grandmother, MARGARET, today being the fifth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. She is fondly remembered by her children Kay and Philip, Paul and Liz, George, Stephen and Angela, Bobby and John. She is also lovingly remembered by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.