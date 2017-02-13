A new art space in the city

Indonesian art is at the centre of an exhibition running in a new pop-up art gallery in Valletta.

Inspirasi, a new pop-up gallery in Valletta, is currently hosting a line-up of Indonesian artists, a collaboration between Iniala and Marie Gallery5.

This is the start of a new series of artistic events which will host textural narrative paintings by Bali’s most established artists, such as Made Djirna, art industry parodies by Uji Handoko Eko Saputro and fascinating multimedia displays.

These include Entang Wiharso’s series of brass relief wall sculptures featuring imaginative storytelling of personal and familiar experiences with references to Indonesia’s history. The dramatic relief metal sculptures are reminiscent of temple murals and relief carvings, like those that adorn the world’s largest Buddhist monument of Borobudur, located a short distance from the artist’s studio in Yogyakarta on Java.

Alongside are charismatic artist Nasirun’s elaborately carved musical drums and illuminating lantern installation, reinterpretations of Javanese cultural mythologies.

Drawings from everyday media such as comic books and animé, as well as folk and street art, feature in internationally-recognised artist Eddie Hara’s works. Hara is originally from Indonesia but is now based in Basel, Switzerland. He is one of the first generations of Asian artists to create a personal visual language from graffiti and street culture and has been influential to an emergent generation of Indonesian artists, including the Jogja Agro Pop movement.

The gallery will also host imaginative art and cultural events to promote and develop the international and regional art community in the heart of Valletta.

Iniala is known for its imagination, innovation and inspiration, creating every project with care, introducing new concepts and giving back to the community and charitable causes through the Inspirasia Foundation. Its founder, Mark Weingard, is a businessman and philanthropist who has made Valletta his home and is striving to give Malta a chance to witness and experience world-renowned international contemporary artists together with supporting the arts and culture community in Malta.

Marie Gallery5 is now synonymous with the internationalisation of the Maltese art market and will be responsible for curating a number of pop-up exhibitions of both Maltese and international artists in a prime location in Valletta together with Iniala.

■ The current exhibition runs until February 18 at the new pop up gallery to be found at 37/38, Old Treasury Street, Valletta.