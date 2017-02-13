Advert
Monday, February 13, 2017, 06:02

80s night

A flashdance 1980s night featuring DJ Alex (Reflex) Grech is being held to raise funds for the Sliema Aquatic Sports Club this Saturday.

■ The event is taking place at Stardust in Sliema (under the Fortizza). Doors open at 9.30pm. Entrance is €15, including finger food.

